Map of combat operations in Ukraine as of November 6: 188 clashes occurred on the front lines

Over the past 24 hours, on November 5, 188 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines. Russian troops launched the most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 assaults.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck two areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, four artillery systems, and three enemy drone command posts.

The Russian invaders suffered 2,440 casualties over the past day. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed two tanks, eight armored fighting vehicles, 54 artillery systems, six air defense systems, eight ground-based robotic systems, 1,395 drones, 673 enemy vehicles, and five units of specialized equipment.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out two airstrikes using four guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 185 shelling attacks on Ukrainian military positions and populated areas, including five using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector

Ukrainian units repelled four enemy attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance toward Malaya Vovcha, as well as in the areas of Okhrimivka and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk direction

Russian troops carried out two assaults. The enemy attacked in the direction of Radkivka.

In the Lyman sector

Defense forces repelled three enemy attacks. The occupiers attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses in the directions of Stavky and Dibrova, as well as in the Zarichne area.

In the Sloviansk direction

Russian troops carried out two attacks in the areas of Yurkivka and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector

Over the past day, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

On the Kostiantynivka front

Eleven attacks by Russian troops were recorded. The invaders conducted offensive operations in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Stepanivka, as well as in the direction of Rozkishne.

In the Pokrovsk sector

Russian troops carried out 16 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance near Vilne and Molodetske, as well as in the directions of Kuchero-Yar, Dobropillia, Sviatohorivka, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka.

On the Oleksandrivka front

Over the past day, Russian troops did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Huliaipole sector

Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks. Russian troops attempted to advance toward Yegorivka, Kosivtseve, and Hirky, as well as near Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv sector

Russian forces carried out one attack in the direction of Lukyanivske.

In the Dnipro sector

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

Source: General Staff

Earlier, the General Staff updated data on Russian losses at the front as of November 6.

There were 167 clashes during the day—the heaviest fighting took place in the Pokrovsk direction.

Special forces from the Main Intelligence Directorate conducted a seven-week operation in the Sumy region called “Cheburechna.” During this time, Ukrainian soldiers thwarted the Russian troops’ offensive plans, cleared 642 hectares of territory, and eliminated over a hundred occupiers. Another 29 Russian soldiers were taken prisoner.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops continue to launch massive assaults, throwing large numbers of infantry into the fray. However, they have been unable to break through the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ defenses.

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