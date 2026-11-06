Air defense forces shot down 196 Russian drones during a nighttime attack on Ukraine

On the night of November 5–6, the Air Defense Forces shot down 196 drones that Russian troops had been using to attack Ukraine since the evening of the previous day.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, the enemy launched 227 attacks using Shahed-type strike UAVs (86 of which were jet-powered), “Gerbera” drones, and “Parody”-type decoy drones from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk, Gvardeysk, and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6, air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 196 enemy UAVs. Approximately 15 attack drones remain airborne.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 14 locations, and downed drones (or their debris) were found at eight locations.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Earlier, the General Staff updated data on Russian losses at the front as of November 6.

There were 167 combat engagements in a single day—the heaviest fighting took place in the Pokrovsk direction.

Special forces from the Main Intelligence Directorate conducted a seven-week operation in the Sumy region called “Cheburechna.” During this time, Ukrainian soldiers thwarted the Russian troops’ offensive plans, cleared 642 hectares of territory, and eliminated over a hundred occupiers. Another 29 Russian soldiers were taken prisoner.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops continue massive assaults, throwing large numbers of infantry into the fray. However, they have been unable to break through the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ defenses.

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