Lithuania summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy over Russian attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine

The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy to protest the shelling of Ukraine’s civilian population and critical infrastructure.

“We summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy to condemn Russia’s ongoing attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure throughout Ukraine,” the statement said.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry emphasized that Russian strikes on trains, schools, and shelters, which result in the loss of life, constitute war crimes.

“Russia must cease its aggression and be held accountable,” the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry stressed.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry reported this on the social media platform X.

As a reminder, Russia is deliberately testing the limits of NATO’s collective defense by resorting to actions that fall short of a direct attack, which could trigger Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

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