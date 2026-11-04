In October, the Russian army lost more than 54,000 servicemembers, 13,624 of whom were killed in the area of responsibility of the “Azov” military group in Donetsk Oblast. Thus, this section of the front accounted for approximately one-quarter of all losses suffered by the Russian occupation forces during the month.

“The total losses of the Russian Armed Forces in October amounted to more than 54,000 servicemen. A quarter of them—namely, 13,624 servicemen—were lost by the enemy in the area of responsibility of the “Azov” military group in Donetsk Oblast,” the statement reads.

According to military sources, the daily losses of Russian troops amount to the size of a battalion and continue to rise.

“We thank all units that contributed to this joint success,” the corps added.

This was reported by the 1st Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard “Azov” on Telegram.

In October, Russia lost a record 54,400 troops killed or seriously wounded, according to the Ministry of Defense.

In October, the Defense Forces liberated 96.2 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, which is 10.4 square kilometers more than the area captured by Russian occupation forces during the same period.

Ukrainian troops evacuated a wounded comrade from the battlefield for the third time using the StarGate unmanned aerial system from SkyFall.

The total combat losses of the Russian army since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine—from February 24, 2022, to October 30, 2026—amount to approximately 1,586,500 soldiers.

Read us on