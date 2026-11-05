Zelensky hopes for greater US aid if Democrats win — NDTV World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he hopes for greater support for Kyiv from the United States if Democrats gain control of both chambers of Congress following next year's midterm elections. He said this in an interview with German broadcaster ZDF, NDTV World reports.

Zelensky noted that he is also grateful to the US Republican Party, but, according to him, Democrats clearly speak in support of Ukraine and providing it with aid. He also pointed out that Democrats are talking about restoring ties between the United States and Europe.

Assistance to Ukraine

The president expressed hope that a balance of power would emerge in Congress that would contribute to increased support for Ukraine. In his view, strong financial or military assistance from the United States could influence Vladimir Putin, the president of the aggressor state Russia.

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Zelensky also mentioned difficult relations with US President Donald Trump. In particular, after their meeting in the Oval Office in February 2025, the Ukrainian president was accused of being ungrateful for American aid.

Negotiations and Starlink

US trilateral talks involving Ukraine and Russia are to resume next week after a break of several months. US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff said that Ukrainian and Russian delegations are to meet in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11 to discuss ending the war against Ukraine, postwar security arrangements, and de-escalation.

Separately, Zelensky thanked SpaceX for providing communications through the Starlink satellite system, while stating that Ukraine does not like Elon Musk's position on the war. He also said that Starlink and the military version of the network, Starshield, which are used for strike and air-defense drone tasks, had resumed operating at the level that existed before the restrictions were introduced.

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