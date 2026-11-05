Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times throughout the day

Throughout the day on November 5, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than thirty times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs. Six districts in the region were hit, resulting in injuries to seven people, including a child.

Residential apartment buildings and private homes, a hotel, an educational institution, a store, warehouses, cars, and infrastructure facilities in Dnipro, Nikopol, Pavlohrad, Kamensk, as well as in communities in the Nikopol, Synelnykiv, and Kryvyi Rih districts.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

On November 5, Russian troops attacked several communities in the Vinnytsia region, resulting in damage to civilian facilities and critical infrastructure. There are reports of casualties.

Two police majors—Oleg Dubetskyi and Serhii Berezhko—died from severe injuries sustained during a Russian strike on their patrol car near Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

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