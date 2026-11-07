Drapatiy and Zayets visited the command post of the 30th Marine Corps

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Mykhailo Drapatiy, and Commander of the Ground Forces, Brigadier General Sviatoslav Zaits, visited the command post of the 30th Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Land Forces reported this on Facebook.

“Together with the corps commander, Colonel Serhiy Shatalov, and staff officers, they discussed the operational situation, enemy actions, the execution of combat missions, and further reinforcement of units,” the post states.

It is noted that the focus was on factors that directly determine the outcome on the battlefield: robust command and control, coordination between units, timely information sharing, strengthening combat capabilities, and preserving the lives of service members.

“Modern warfare leaves no room for working in isolation. Success on the battlefield is achieved when commanders share a common understanding of the mission, units act in unison, and decisions are swiftly implemented on the front lines,” the Army emphasized. Based on the results of the exercise, further priorities and tasks were identified to strengthen defenses in specific areas.

The General Staff reported 87 combat engagements on the front lines during the 24-hour period ending November 7.

As a reminder, Russia lost five divisions during the battles for Krynky.

A Russian soldier begged for food for three days, but his commander responded with insults.

Drone operators from the 41st Brigade are attacking Russian infantry near Kupiansk.

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