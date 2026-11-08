Five people were killed and others were wounded in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian attacks

Five civilians were killed in the Donetsk region on November 7 as a result of Russian shelling. Three people were killed in attacks in Kramatorsk, and two more were killed in Bilenke and Druzhkivka.

“On November 7, the Russians killed five residents of the Donetsk region: three in Kramatorsk, and one each in Bilenke and Druzhkivka,” Filashkin reported.

According to him, five more people were wounded as a result of Russian attacks over the past 24 hours.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

On the night of November 8, Russian troops carried out a massive airstrike on Ukraine, using guided air-to-ground missiles and attack drones.

One person was injured as a result of a drone attack on a residential area of the city. Damage to private homes and apartment buildings was also reported.

One person was killed as a result of another attack by Russian forces on Odesa on November 7. Damage to the city’s infrastructure was also reported.

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