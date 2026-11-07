A Russian attack on Odesa claimed one life

One person was killed as a result of yet another attack by Russian forces on Odesa on November 7. Damage to the city’s infrastructure was also reported.

The agency confirmed that the city’s infrastructure was damaged as a result of the latest enemy attack.

“The enemy has attacked Odesa again. Infrastructure has been damaged. Unfortunately, one person was killed. Our condolences go out to the victim’s family and loved ones,” the city administration said in a statement.

The city administration has not yet released any further details regarding the location of the strike, the nature of the damage, or the circumstances surrounding the fatality.

Throughout the day, Russian troops also carried out strikes on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region. According to Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, a Russian attack drone struck a private residential building in the northern part of the region. The building sustained significant damage. In addition, an outbuilding caught fire.

In Odesa, a utility building was damaged during one of the previous attacks. A fire broke out there.

At that time, there were no reports of casualties. Emergency services were on the scene dealing with the aftermath of the shelling. This was reported by Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

At 4:24 p.m., the head of the Odesa City Military Administration also reported a fire in the outbuilding and noted that there were no casualties as a result of that attack.

Source: Odesa City Military Administration

As a reminder, Russian troops attacked Odesa on the afternoon of November 7 and damaged a residential building.

As a reminder, on the night of November 6–7, Russian terrorist forces struck energy facilities in the Vinnytsia region. One person was injured in the attack and was hospitalized in serious condition.

Starting on the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

Throughout the day on November 6, Russian occupation forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs, targeting six districts in the region.

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