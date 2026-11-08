Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and air-to-ground missiles; air defense forces shot down 137 drones

On the night of November 8, Russian forces carried out a massive air attack on Ukraine, using guided air-to-ground missiles and attack drones.

Air defense forces managed to destroy and neutralize most of the enemy drones, but hits were recorded at several locations.

According to military sources, the enemy used the following weapons that night:

three X-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles from the waters of the Sea of Azov;

164 attack drones, including Shahed (notably jet-powered ones), “Gerbera,” and decoy drones of the “Parody” type.

The drones were launched from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast and Crimea—specifically from Gvardeyskoye.

According to preliminary data from the Ukrainian Air Force as of 8:00 a.m. on November 8, air defense forces shot down and neutralized 137 enemy drones of the Shahed, “Gerbera,” and other types. Among them, 88 were jet-powered.

At the same time, enemy airstrikes were recorded at 23 locations. In addition, the downed drones and their debris were found at six other locations.

The Air Force notes that this information is preliminary.

This is according to a report from the Ukrainian Air Force.

One person was injured as a result of a drone attack on a residential area of the city. Damage to private homes and apartment buildings was also recorded.

One person was killed as a result of another attack by Russian forces on Odesa on November 7. Damage to the city’s infrastructure was also reported.

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