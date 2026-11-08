Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated another 2,290 invaders and four air defense systems

Total combat losses among Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine—from February 24, 2022, to November 8, 2026—amount to approximately 1,606,400 personnel.

In the past 24 hours alone, the Russian army lost another 2,290 soldiers.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of November 8, the total losses of Russian forces in military equipment are as follows:

tanks — 12,458 units (+2 in the past 24 hours);

armored fighting vehicles — 25,668 (+14);

artillery systems — 52,044 (+44);

multiple launch rocket systems — 2, 257 ;

air defense systems — 1, 751 (+4);

aircraft — 452 ;

helicopters — 356 ;

ground-based robotic systems — 3,099 (+6);

operational-tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles — 600,177 (+1,337);

cruise missiles — 5,196 (+4);

ships and boats — 35 ;

submarines — 2;

Vehicles and tanker trucks — 171,850 (+461);

special equipment — 4,888 (+7).

The General Staff emphasizes that the data on Russian military losses is being updated.

This is according to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, published on Facebook.

Since the start of the day on November 7, Russian forces have carried out missile strikes and 47 airstrikes, dropping 152 guided bombs. The occupiers also deployed 5,405 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,897 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions.

As a reminder, Russia lost five divisions during the battles for Krynky.

A Russian soldier begged for food for three days, but his commander responded with insults.

Drone operators from the 41st Brigade are attacking Russian infantry in Kupiansk.

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