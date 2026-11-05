Police release video of Russia’s second strike on Komyshuvakha — BBC News

The National Police of Ukraine has released footage from a police officer’s body camera which, according to the Ukrainian side, captured the interval between two Russian strikes on the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. According to Ukraine, at least 40 people were killed as a result of the attack by the Russian Federation — an aggressor state. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that more than 30 people may still remain under the rubble.

As BBC News reports, the recording was made by the camera of one of the police officers who was killed. The footage shows extensive destruction after the first strike, while village residents head toward an underground shelter. A serviceman warns police officers over radio communications about the launch of new guided aerial bombs toward Komyshuvakha.

Strike on the shelter

One of the police officers urges people to enter the shelter as quickly as possible; it is located at least two floors underground. A few seconds after people descend inside, an explosion is heard, flames are visible, and the recording cuts off.

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According to Ukraine, the shelter was near a local school where humanitarian aid was being distributed. Zelenskyy said that Russians first struck people who had come for assistance and then struck rescuers and police officers who arrived at the scene.

Nine aerial bombs and search operations

According to Zelenskyy, Russian troops dropped nine aerial bombs on the village, some of which weighed 3,000 kg. The search operation continued for a third day. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine published footage of a large crater left by the strike, which completely destroyed the shelter.

BBC Verify confirmed that the body-camera footage was filmed at the same location where the State Emergency Service documented the aftermath of the attack. The Russian military has not publicly commented on reports of the strike.

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