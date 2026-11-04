Russian Strike Damaged a Power Facility Critical to the Khmelnitsky Nuclear Power Plant — Sibiga

During the latest large-scale attack, Russian troops struck a substation that is critical to the stable operation of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant.

According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, the Ukrainian side has already informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about the attack.

“By attacking the infrastructure that supports the operation of nuclear facilities, Russia is creating risks whose potential consequences extend far beyond Ukraine’s borders and affect the entire European continent,” he wrote on social media.

According to the minister, Russia’s strikes on energy infrastructure pose increasingly serious risks to nuclear safety. He called on international partners to respond decisively to prevent further attacks and strengthen the protection of the infrastructure necessary for the safe operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

As previously reported, Ukraine’s nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their generating capacity due to large-scale and systematic Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, the Ministry of Energy said.

On Tuesday, November 3, Russian occupiers struck a substation that is critical to the operation of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant. Emergency power outages occurred throughout the day in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga.

“Russia launched an attack on the critical infrastructure of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant,” said Shmyhal.

As a reminder, on November 3, 2026, Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces shot down 62 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., the Russian army attacked Ukrainian territory with 81 strike UAVs of various types, including “Gerbera” models and other variants, 74 of which were jet-powered.

Starting on the night of November 3, one of the largest Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure continued, further complicating the situation in the national power grid.

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