A Russian drone killed a man in Antonivka, Kherson Oblast

On the afternoon of November 4, a Russian drone attacked Antonivka in the Kherson region. The strike killed a man who sustained fatal injuries. His identity is currently being determined.

Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported the death of the local resident. According to him, Russian troops attacked Antonivka around 4:00 p.m. “Around 4:00 p.m., Russian terrorist forces killed a man in Antonivka,” Shanko wrote.

The man sustained severe injuries as a result of a strike by an enemy drone. His injuries proved fatal. The relevant authorities are currently working to identify the victim. Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

Throughout the day, Russian forces carried out strikes on the territory of the Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, four local residents were wounded.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 2, seven people were injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Kherson region. This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

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