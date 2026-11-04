Video: School breaks have been extended in occupied Crimea due to a widespread blackout

Classes in schools in occupied Crimea will not resume until at least Monday. The occupying authorities announced this decision due to widespread power outages.

The power outages began yesterday and affected Simferopol, Sevastopol, Alushta, Yevpatoria, Saki, and Feodosia.

The power outages have also caused problems with the water supply and the operation of public transit. The occupying authorities are attempting to implement rolling blackouts, but have so far been unable to ensure compliance.

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Following attacks on energy facilities on the night of November 2, a severe electricity shortage arose in occupied Sevastopol. The occupying authorities reported a new accident on the power grids.

As a reminder, there are no scheduled power outages in Crimea due to the electricity shortage.

Electricity consumption has been restricted in occupied Crimea due to damage to the main power grids. In Sevastopol, power will be supplied on a “2 out of 6” schedule—electricity will be available for two hours, followed by a six-hour outage.

As a reminder, water and electricity supplies in Crimea were restricted following an attack—The Guardian.

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