Since the start of the day, Russian forces have carried out missile strikes and 47 airstrikes, dropping 152 guided bombs. The occupiers also deployed 5,405 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,897 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions.

The situation is most intense in the Kostiantynivka sector. In the Pokrovsk sector, 31 occupiers were killed and another 21 wounded over the past 24 hours. Eleven vehicles, one special-purpose vehicle, three UAV command posts, and 22 enemy shelters were destroyed. Ten vehicles, three specialized vehicles, eight UAV control centers, a fuel and lubricants depot, and 147 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 283 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or neutralized.

Situation in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk Directions

Defense forces repelled four enemy attacks. The occupiers carried out four airstrikes using 12 guided bombs and fired 110 rounds at the positions of our troops and populated areas, three of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector

The enemy attacked the positions of our units eight times in the direction of Kozacha Lopana, Radkivka, Okhrimivka, and in the areas of Vovchansk, Tsehelny, and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk sector

The occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.

Situation in the Lyman sector

Five attempts by the invaders to advance toward Lyman and in the Kolodyaziv area were repelled.

In the Sloviansk direction

Defense forces stopped four attempts by the invaders to advance toward Piskunivka, Mykolaivka, and in the Ozerny area.

Situation in the Kramatorsk sector

The enemy carried out one assault, attacking toward Mykolaivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector

Defense forces repelled 14 enemy assaults in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Vilne, and toward Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, and Zolotyi Kolodiaz. One engagement is ongoing.

Situation in the Pokrovsk direction

The enemy carried out eight attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance near Novy Donbas, Novogrishino, Molodetsky, and toward Dobropillya, Serhiivka, and Novopidhorodne.

In the Oleksandrivka sector

The enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

Situation in the Huliaipole sector

Defense forces repelled three enemy attacks toward Kosivtseve and near Dobropillia and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Orikhiv sector

The occupiers carried out two assaults, attacking toward Novopavlivka and Lukyanivskyi.

Situation in the Dnipro sector

The enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

As a reminder, Russia lost five divisions during the battles for Krynky.

A Russian soldier begged for food for three days, but his commander responded with insults.

Drone operators from the 41st Brigade are attacking Russian infantry in Kupiansk.

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