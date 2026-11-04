In a suburb of Odesa, the number of casualties has risen following a Russian strike on warehouses

Two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on a shoe manufacturing and distribution facility in a suburb of Odesa: a 38-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, who was hospitalized with multiple injuries.

This was reported by Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration. The shelling caused fires on the factory grounds and destroyed two vehicles.

Source: Oleg Kipper on Telegram.

On the night of November 3, Russian troops attacked the Odesa region. Energy facilities and commercial properties were targeted, including the “Sim’ya” shopping center, whose building sustained serious damage.

Russia damaged an energy facility in Odesa.

In the Rivne region, a Russian strike damaged a gas station; one person was injured.

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