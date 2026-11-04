In the Sumy region, a Russian strike near a store injured a person

Russian troops launched an attack near a store in one of the settlements of the Putivl community in the Sumy region. One person, who was on their way to the store at the time, was injured in the attack. They sustained a leg injury.

The strike occurred near a store. At the time of the attack, a person who was out shopping was there. She sustained a leg injury. “Today, another enemy strike was recorded in one of the settlements of the Putivl community. The strike occurred near a store. Unfortunately, a person who was on their way to the store at that moment was injured in the attack. They sustained a leg injury,” Gavrylychuk wrote.

A casualty of the Russian military’s attack was reported in the Konotop District of Sumy Oblast. The community head did not provide any further details about the person’s condition or the consequences of the strike in his post. Konstantin Gavrylychuk, head of the Putivl City Community, reported the Russian strike on Facebook.

Russian troops attacked civilians with drones in the Velykopysarivska community of the Okhtyrka district in Sumy region. As a result of the strike, a woman who was riding a bicycle between settlements was seriously injured. The occupiers also destroyed a local resident’s car.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked 17 settlements in Sumy Oblast. A 63-year-old man was killed in the shelling, and seven other people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl.

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