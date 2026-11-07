Video: Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had struck substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack by Russian terrorists on the Kyiv region on November 7, strikes were carried out against substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and the central regions of Ukraine. Thus, in his view, Moscow is preparing for trilateral negotiations by launching ballistic missiles at Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

“It was a

combined attack; in total, the Russians used 172 drones and 36 ballistic missiles, and all the missiles were aimed at Kyiv and the surrounding region. The main target of the strike was, once again, the energy sector. The capital is facing a difficult situation with electricity, water, and heat supplies. Residential buildings and the North Bridge were damaged, and a kindergarten was partially destroyed. In the Kyiv region, substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central Ukraine were struck. Substations were also damaged in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Kharkiv, and Dnipro regions. In addition to Kyiv, twelve other regions were targeted. Nine people were injured, including one child,” the president said.

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He added that when Russia is trying to push Kyiv—a city of several million people—and the entire country into a blackout, our partners must not leave Ukraine on its own.

“We are counting on increased bilateral support from the United States. We are counting on the U.S. Congress to pay greater attention to Ukraine. This is because Russia is constantly increasing the number of its attacks. It is important that support for Ukraine remains a priority in American policy. We count on unity between both parties on issues of security, support for Ukraine, condemnation of Russian aggression, and intensifying sanctions pressure on Putin. America’s resolve and consistency in supporting Ukraine are of great importance for bringing peace closer,” Zelenskyy said.

As a reminder, on November 7, Russian terrorists struck the North Bridge in Kyiv with cruise missiles.

Starting on the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

As a result of the Russian terrorist attack on the Kyiv region on November 7, a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility. Rescue workers managed to extinguish it quickly.

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