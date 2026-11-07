Video: Russian terrorists struck the North Bridge in Kyiv with cruise missiles

On the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces struck the North Bridge in Kyiv with cruise missiles. The nighttime attack damaged the bridge’s road surface, the trolleybus overhead wire system, and a power line.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported

this on Telegram.

“Road workers and utility crews are already on the scene at the North Bridge. The road surface, the trolleybus overhead wire, and the power line have been damaged,” Klitschko said.

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He also noted that five trucks were damaged by the blast wave in the parking lot near the bridge.

As a reminder, due to the aftermath of the Russian terrorists’ attack on Kyiv on November 7, bus routes across the North Bridge were rerouted. Currently, public transportation is being diverted via the Podil Bridge.

Starting on the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

As a result of the Russian terrorist attack on the Kyiv region on November 7, a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility. Rescue workers managed to extinguish it quickly.

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