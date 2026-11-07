Russians attacked energy facilities in the Vinnytsia region, causing power outages across the region

On the night of November 6–7, Russian terrorist forces launched an attack on energy facilities in the Vinnytsia region. One person was injured in the attack and was hospitalized in serious condition. He is currently under the care of medical staff, who are providing all necessary treatment.



In addition to energy facilities, civilian infrastructure was damaged during the attack. Specifically, a fire station building and the grounds of a local market were damaged.

The fires destroyed a number of private vehicles and one retail kiosk. Windows in the buildings were shattered.

Due to damage to energy facilities, power outages have occurred in the region. Utility workers are working to restore power.

Relevant services continue to work on the ground to address the aftermath of the Russian attack.

This was reported in a Telegram post by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration.

As a reminder, beginning on the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

On November 5, Russian forces attacked several communities in the Vinnytsia region, resulting in damage to civilian facilities and critical infrastructure.

Earlier in the Vinnytsia region, power facilities and a communications tower were damaged following an attack.

As a result of Russia’s nighttime attack on Vinnytsia, residential buildings in two neighborhoods—Zamosti and Maly Khutory—were damaged. A high-rise building in Zamosti was hit directly, and in Maly Khutory, a drone completely destroyed a two-story garage. There were no fatalities, but two people are in the hospital.