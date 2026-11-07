Video: Russians struck an infrastructure facility in the Boryspil district

As a result of the Russian terrorist attack on the Kyiv region on November 7, a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility. Rescue workers managed to extinguish it quickly.

Rescue workers from the Boryspil District were

on the scene. Additional forces and the fire department of the state-owned enterprise “Boryspil International Airport” were also called in to help extinguish the fire.

The fire has undefined



now been completely extinguished. Rescue workers continue to work on addressing the aftermath of the enemy attack.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service on its Facebook page.

As a reminder, beginning on the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

In Kyiv, the aftermath of the combined attack by Russian forces on November 7 is being assessed; five people were injured as a result. Among the injured is a 14-year-old girl.

On the night of Friday, November 7, Russian terrorist forces struck Kyiv three times with ballistic missiles.

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