Ukrainian intelligence has determined that Russian Su-34 military aircraft struck a school in Komyshuvas, killing at least 55 people. The identities of the six pilots who participated in the attack, as well as the commander responsible for planning it, have been established.



According to the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), the strike on Komyshuvas was organized by Colonel Fedir Volodymyrovych Zubakov. He serves as the chief of the fire support group at the headquarters of the “Dnipro” troop grouping of the Russian occupation army.

Tactical Aviation Group No. 5 of the Special Combat Group of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces’ Reserve Aviation Group was involved in the attack. It is formed on the basis of the 11th Mixed Aviation Regiment and the 559th Bomber Aviation Regiment.

Ukrainian military intelligence has also identified six pilots who dropped the bombs:

Captain Sergey Yeliseyev;

Captain Dmitry Zverev;

Senior Lieutenant Rodion Plotnikov;

Senior Lieutenant Mykyta Ignatyev;

Senior Lieutenant Maksym Sokolenko;

Lieutenant Vadim Perekhrest.

The crew of another Russian aircraft is currently being identified.

This was reported on the Telegram channel of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

As a reminder, on November 6, rescue workers discovered the bodies of nine more victims of the Russian strike in Komyshuvakha.

The families of those killed in the Russian attack on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast will receive funds for burial expenses, and the wounded will be paid financial assistance from the regional budget. The amount of compensation for a single victim can reach 50,000 hryvnias.

The strike on Komyshuvakha may be the deadliest Russian attack on civilians, according to the NYT.



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