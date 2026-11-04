Video: Occupiers have begun installing "Zhdu" drones on high-voltage power lines

Russian troops have adopted Ukrainian tactics and begun using "Zhdu" drones on high-voltage power lines

The occupiers are placing drones on high-voltage power lines, emulating the tactics of the Ukrainian military.

Serhiy Beskrestnov, a special advisor to the President of Ukraine with the call sign “Flash,” reported on the enemy’s new tactics. He urged people to be aware of this threat.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/680288a77a105/img-0011.mp4

Source: Serhiy Beskrestnov’s Telegram channel (“Flash”)

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