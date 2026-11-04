Video: Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Buk-M3 air defense system

Operators from the 21st Separate KRAKEN Unmanned Systems Regiment, part of the Third Army Corps, destroyed a modern Russian “Buk-M3” air defense missile system.

The strike was carried out by operators from the MURAMASA unit as part of Operation “Vivaldi.” The system is designed to intercept aircraft, helicopters, drones, and cruise missiles.

The loss of the system weakens the Russian military’s ability to protect its units and facilities from air attacks.

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Source: Third Army Corps

In October, the Ukrainian military struck at least 30 strategic targets in Russia.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the "Kamensky" industrial complex in the Rostov region, and damage was confirmed.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian defense forces have struck more than a thousand Russian motorboats and vessels.

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