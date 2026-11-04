Border guards have not detected any activity from Belarusian relay stations for Russian drones for a week

Over the past week, Ukrainian border guards have not detected any repeaters operating on Belarusian territory that amplify the signals of Russian Shahed and “Gerbera” strike drones.

As State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andriy Demchenko stated during a briefing, such devices were last activated last week, and Russian forces have slightly adjusted the UAVs’ flight paths.

At the same time, the State Border Guard Service emphasized that Belarus continues to support Russia’s aggression, so the Ukrainian side is constantly monitoring the situation.

Source: Glavkom.

As a reminder, Belarus continues to allow Russia to use relay stations for Russian drones during attacks on Ukraine. At the same time, according to Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, no redeployment of Russian troops into Belarusian territory has been recorded.

Earlier, Zelenskyy warned of Putin’s plans to deploy ballistic missiles in Belarus.

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