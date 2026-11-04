A Russian drone attacked the 7th Kilometer Market in Odesa, causing a fire at the scene

On November 4, Russian troops launched a drone strike on the well-known “7th Kilometer” market in Odesa. After the strike, a fire broke out on the market grounds, and thick black smoke rose above the market stalls.

Local Telegram channels are reporting on the attack. According to their reports, the Russian military used a “Geran”-type attack drone.

At 11:17 a.m., the Air Force issued a warning about a jet-powered UAV heading toward Odesa. Approximately 11 minutes later, at 11:28 a.m., the first reports emerged of a strike on the market and a fire.

Information regarding the extent of the damage and possible casualties is currently being verified.

Earlier, Russia damaged an energy facility in Odesa.

In the evening, the Russians attacked a shopping center in Odesa.

In Zhytomyr, a widespread power outage occurred following a Russian strike; resilience centers are being set up.

In the Rivne region, a Russian strike damaged a gas station; one person was injured.

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