Russia launched a drone attack on an energy facility in Volyn

On November 4, Russian drones attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the Kovel District of Volyn Oblast. The strike caused power outages in the region, and some consumers were temporarily left without electricity.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have been actively attacking the Ukrainian power grid. Some of the drones were directed specifically at Volyn, resulting in damage to the power facility and emergency power outages.

As a result of the attack, a significant portion of the region was left without a stable power supply in the evening.

Following the shelling, specialists began emergency repair work to restore power to consumers as quickly as possible.

According to the Volyn Regional State Administration, as of 9:00 a.m., the situation in the region is fully under control. Power has already been restored to all settlements that lost electricity due to the Russian attack.

Power has now been restored, and all customers have electricity again.

This was reported by the Volyn Regional Military Administration.

On the night of November 4, Russian troops struck Odesa, damaging an energy infrastructure facility.

In the evening, the Russians attacked a shopping center in Odesa.

In Zhytomyr, power went out across the city following a Russian strike; resilience centers are being set up.

In the Rivne region, a Russian strike damaged a gas station; one person was injured.

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