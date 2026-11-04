The Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced in the Sumy and Donetsk regions and repelled Russian offensives, according to the ISW

Ukrainian forces have recently managed to improve their positions in the Sumy and Donetsk regions and thwart a series of offensive operations by the Russian army. In certain areas, the occupiers attempted to advance but were met with Ukrainian counterattacks.

ISW analysts noted that Ukrainian troops have advanced and are holding positions north of the city of Sumy.

This is evidenced by geolocated video footage showing a Russian strike on a Ukrainian position southwest of Andriivka. Previously, Russian sources had claimed that this area was under the control of the Russian Armed Forces.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops attempted offensive operations but were unable to advance. Ukrainian defenders launched counterattacks north of Kupiansk, thwarting the occupiers’ plans.

Also on November 3, Russian units continued to advance in the Borova sector. At the same time, Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack northeast of Borova. According to the ISW, there is no evidence of Russian forces advancing in this sector.

According to analysts, on November 2 and 3, Russian troops continued offensive operations near Lyman. However, the occupiers were unable to advance due to counterattacks by Ukrainian forces to the northeast and southeast of the city.

In addition, the ISW previously identified evidence of Ukrainian military advances in the settlements of Piskunivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka in the Sloviansk direction.

“ISW recently uncovered evidence indicating that Ukrainian forces had advanced into Piskunivka (northeast of Sloviansk) and Rai-Oleksandrivka (southeast of Sloviansk) earlier,” the report states.

Previously, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War noted that Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory are part of the Kremlin’s campaign aimed at worsening living conditions for the civilian population, increasing the number of casualties, and damaging the Ukrainian economy.

The ISW noted that throughout 2026, Russian forces have intensified the ferocity of their strikes against Ukraine. The attacks, which often last several days in a row, are designed to inflict maximum harm on civilians, exploit vulnerabilities in Ukraine’s air defense, and deploy new technological developments, including the “Banderole” quasi-winged missiles.

Analysts believe that Moscow is attempting to create additional hardships for Ukrainians ahead of the winter of 2026–2027.

According to the ISW’s assessment, the Kremlin may be counting on long-range strikes to divert attention from Ukraine’s recent successes on the battlefield and to intensify pressure on Ukrainian society. Ultimately, Russia aims to make daily life for the civilian population so unbearable as to force Ukraine to surrender.

This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) dated November 3, 2026.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military has eliminated 2,180 Russian occupiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated statistics on enemy losses as of November 4, 2026.

In October, the Ukrainian military struck at least 30 strategic targets in Russia.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the “Kamensky” industrial complex in the Rostov region; damage was confirmed.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian defense forces have struck more than a thousand Russian motorboats and boats.

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