Russian drones have attacked five districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than ten times

Since the evening of November 5, Russian troops have launched more than ten drone attacks on five districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Damage was reported as a result of the strikes.

In the Dniprovskyi District, the Novooleksandrivska and Mykolaivska communities were targeted by enemy UAVs, which damaged infrastructure, private homes, and a car.

In the Kamyanske District, the invaders targeted the Piatykhatska and Saksaganska communities, damaging infrastructure. In Kamyanske itself, a sports complex was damaged as a result of the attack.

In the Nikopol district, the district center, as well as the Marganetsk and Pokrovsk communities, came under attack.

In the Synelnykivsky District, the Russian army struck an administrative building in the Rozdorska community.

In Kryvyi Rih, infrastructure and a vehicle were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram as of Friday morning, November 6.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army attacked 51 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

As a reminder, on November 5, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than thirty times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs. Six districts in the region were hit, resulting in injuries to seven people, including a child.

On November 5, Russian troops attacked several communities in the Vinnytsia region, causing damage to civilian facilities and critical infrastructure. There are reports of casualties.

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