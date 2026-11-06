Russia may not be ready for peace talks until at least 2027 – Nauseda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda believes that the prospects for serious peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine will not improve until at least 2027. According to him, Russia will focus on increasing pressure on Ukraine throughout the winter and will not be ready for the negotiation process.

In the Lithuanian leader’s view, Moscow may change its stance on negotiations only after the winter season ends.

“The Russians will only pretend to be negotiating. I don’t trust them,” he said.

Putin will, from the very beginning, make demands that are unacceptable to Ukraine, Nausėda added.

“If Ukraine survives this winter—and I am convinced it will—the prospects for serious negotiations in 2027 will improve. I do not expect them to happen any sooner,” the Lithuanian leader added.

A Russian Attack on NATO

“I don’t think Russia is currently ready for large-scale military operations. Its resources are tied up on the Ukrainian battlefield, and Russia isn’t succeeding there. But Putin is testing us and is getting closer and closer to triggering NATO’s Article 5 on collective defense,” Nausėda believes.

This was reported with reference to Politico.

As a reminder, Merz stated that peace talks are impossible without Ukraine and Europe — Reuters.



Zelenskyy discussed upcoming peace talks with Witkoff and Kushner

Putin has no intention of giving up his occupation of Donbas — Reuters.

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