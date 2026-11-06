Russia has once again attacked DTEK's energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging equipment

On the morning of November 6, Russian troops once again struck DTEK’s energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Several of the company’s facilities came under attack; the strikes damaged equipment and caused a fire.

The company noted that Russian troops had already attacked these facilities previously. After the previous shelling, it took energy workers up to three days to complete repairs and restore power to all households.

Specialists are currently continuing restoration work.

“Restoration efforts are ongoing. We are doing everything possible to ensure that every home has light and heat,” DTEK emphasized.

This was reported by DTEK.

On the night of November 6 and in the morning, Russian troops struck energy facilities in the Kirovohrad region.

On November 5, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv Oblast, using jet-powered drones.

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