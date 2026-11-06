The Russians attacked Bila Tserkva's energy infrastructure with jet-powered drones

On November 5, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv Oblast, using jet-powered drones.

The strike took place on the evening of Thursday, November 5. Russian troops launched three jet-powered drones at the city’s energy infrastructure.

Power company workers are currently working to restore electricity.

City officials emphasized that the risk of repeat attacks is high.

This was reported with reference to the Bila Tserkva City Council.

A nighttime attack on the Kyiv region damaged energy infrastructure; there are casualties.

Water service is being restored in Kyiv following yet another attack on the power grid.

Warming centers are being set up in Kyiv due to damage to the power distribution center, according to Klitschko.

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