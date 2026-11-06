A man was killed in the Rivne region as a result of a morning attack by Russia

A man was killed in the Sarny District of Rivne Oblast as a result of a morning attack by Russian forces on November 6. Damage to a residential building and a truck was also reported.

According to preliminary information, the enemy strike damaged a private home and a truck. Relevant services are working at the scene to determine the circumstances of the attack and its consequences.

Earlier in the morning of November 6, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a Russian jet-powered drone moving toward the city of Sarny in the Rivne region.

This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

On the night of November 6 and in the morning, Russian troops struck energy facilities in the Kirovohrad region.

On November 5, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv Oblast, using jet-powered drones.

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