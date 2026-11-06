A Russian drone attacked an energy facility in the Mykolaiv region

On November 5, Russian troops launched a strike using a “Geran”-type drone against an energy infrastructure facility in the Mykolaiv region.

The enemy also directed an FPV drone and a “Molniya”-type UAV toward the Kutsurub community in the Mykolaiv district. As a result of this attack, a farm building was damaged in the village of Dmytrivka.

There were no casualties in either case.

The Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army attacked 51 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

As a reminder, on November 5, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than thirty times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs. Six districts in the region were hit, resulting in injuries to seven people, including a child.

On November 5, Russian troops attacked several communities in the Vinnytsia region, causing damage to civilian facilities and critical infrastructure. There are reports of casualties.

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