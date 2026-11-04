In just one month, the 107th Chernivtsi Territorial Defense Brigade struck more than 1,000 enemy targets and eliminated approximately 300 Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region. In terms of strike effectiveness, the unit topped the ranking of territorial defense brigades. The military achieved these results thanks to a change in command tactics.

Denis Perch, commander of the 107th Territorial Defense Brigade, explained how the unit managed to minimize the time between detecting the enemy and delivering a strike. According to him, thanks to this new approach, the process now takes only a few seconds.

How did the brigade break the “death loop”?

By streamlining the chain of command, troops on the ground were given greater authority to maneuver and independently choose methods of fire support. As a result, the brigade has held the top spot among all territorial defense units in the Delta situational awareness system for two months in a row, outperforming its closest competitors by 30%.



“We’ve built a combat management system centered on rapid decision-making, where a target’s lifespan is measured in seconds. We’re focusing on decentralization, where soldiers understand the commander’s plan and have greater autonomy,” emphasized Denys Perch.



Drones, Logistics, and Artificial Intelligence

The fighters rely primarily on unmanned systems, as their units operate mainly in the Donetsk region within the sector under the command of the 1st “Azov” Corps. Due to the high density of enemy drones, it is impossible to bring in artillery there, so the front line is held by various types of FPV drones.

To ensure uninterrupted support for their positions, the brigade has established a combined logistics system that integrates air transport, ground-based robotic systems, and foot patrols. In addition, operators are actively integrating artificial intelligence technologies into their weapons systems, maintaining a wide range of interchangeable assets in case of shortages or supply disruptions.



“Just as people diversify their investments, we diversify our weapons systems: if something stops working, there are always alternatives for engaging targets at the required range with the appropriate ammunition,” noted the brigade commander.



What is known about the 107th Territorial Defense Brigade?

The 107th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade was established in the Chernivtsi region on March 1, 2018. It consists of five battalions (the 92nd, 93rd, 94th, 95th, and 97th), a fire support company, an engineer-sapper company, and a mortar battery. The brigade is currently commanded by Denys Perch, who, under the call sign “Koreets,” rose through the ranks from a volunteer in 2022 to commander.

The

brigade has fought in nearly all major conflict zones: it participated in the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region and the liberation of Izyum, operated near Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Toretsk, in the Kursk region, as well as in the Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, and Kramatorsk-Sloviansk sectors. Perch describes the Donetsk sector as the most difficult.

According to the commander, under his leadership, the brigade increased its number of hits sevenfold. In July, the commander reported that his brigade ranked 62nd among all Defense Forces units in terms of hits, and was second or third among the Territorial Defense Forces brigades.



Ranking Among the Defense Forces

Currently, in addition to ranking first among territorial defense units, the Bukovina brigade has entered the top 50 among all Ukrainian Defense Forces, ranking 35th in terms of the number of confirmed enemy forces neutralized. Each month, the unit inflicts losses on approximately 300 occupiers.

The rankings are based on data from the Delta situational awareness system, which evaluates all brigades. E-points are awarded for confirmed kills, so they reflect both the quantity and quality of the strikes. Perch noted that the brigade earned the most points under the 1st Azov Corps.

Denis Perch, commander of the 107th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces, spoke

about this in an exclusive interview with Channel 24.

In October, the Ukrainian military struck at least 30 strategic targets in Russia.

Since the beginning of the year, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck more than a thousand Russian boats and vessels.

We should add that the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an Iskander-M launcher.

There were 211 combat engagements on the front lines over the past 24 hours, with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Kostiantynivka sector.

Over the past day, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers eliminated another 1,590 invaders, according to the General Staff.



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