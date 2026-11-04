The National Police of Ukraine has released body camera footage of a police officer who was killed during a second Russian airstrike on a school in Komyshuvas. The footage shows local residents, community representatives, police officers, and rescue workers—who had been assisting the victims after the first attack—trying to take cover in a shelter that was later destroyed by the Russians.

Dozens of people were killed under the rubble as a result of a three-metric-ton FAB bomb and several follow-up strikes, while Russia attempted to justify the attacks with false claims that they were targeting military personnel.

Source: National Police of Ukraine on Facebook.

In Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, rescuers recovered the bodies of 31 people from under the rubble; they had been killed in a Russian airstrike. The identities of 12 of the victims have already been established.

Russian occupation forces released a video documenting a war crime—an airstrike on a public school in the village of Komyshuvakha, where local residents were receiving humanitarian aid at the time of the attack. As a result of the drop of a three-metric-ton aerial bomb, at least 33 people were killed, five were injured, and more than 50 others are still missing under the rubble of the destroyed shelter.

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