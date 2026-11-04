Video: Paratroopers from the 77th Brigade Practiced Parachute Jumps During Training Exercises

Service members of the 77th Separate Airborne Dnieper Brigade conducted parachute landing drills. The soldiers reinforced their ground training skills directly during the jumps.

A video of the exercise was posted on the Facebook page of the 77th Separate Airborne Dnipro Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces.

“I haven’t felt such an adrenaline rush in a long time. It’s just a thrill. I’ve become a real paratrooper,” says one of the soldiers.

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It is noted that every parachute jump is a practical test of a soldier’s readiness to operate in extreme conditions. Exiting the aircraft requires flawless execution of every step in the procedure—from proper separation to a safe landing.

“In the air, every action must be precise and performed automatically. Here, paratroopers learn to fully control their emotions and act methodically in a matter of seconds. The ability to concentrate, developed during jumps, forms an inner core that ensures the unit’s confidence and effectiveness on the battlefield,” officials from the 77th Brigade said.

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