Russian ballerina Anastasia Volochkova has publicly called on the Russian authorities to draft her former concert director, Maxim Nikolaev, and send him to fight in the war against Ukraine.

These statements were prompted by accusations against Nikolaev of dereliction of duty, financial misconduct, and spreading rumors during their collaboration. On her Instagram, the Russian woman stated that her former subordinate’s age makes him eligible for conscription, allowing him to be sent to the ranks of the Russian occupation forces as punishment.

At the same time, Russian media pointed out that the statement contradicts current Russian legislation, since 33-year-old Nikolaev is not within the draft age range, which in Russia is from 18 to 30 years old.

Source: Anastasia Volochkova’s Instagram.

Ukrainian defenders eliminated Russian occupier Sergei Kucherov on the front lines—a multiple Russian cycling champion, World Cup winner, and participant in two Olympic Games.

Ukrainian troops eliminated Russian occupier Nikita Feokistov, who participated in the war against Ukraine. The invader’s death occurred back in June 2024, but information about it and the date of his burial became known later.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated Russian occupier Dmitry Zhukov, who, before the war, was a candidate for the title of Master of Sports in powerlifting and a winner of several Russian tournaments. According to Russian sources, the soldier died on July 8, and his funeral will be held on July 27.

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