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$ 45.37 € 50.58 zł 11.51
+5° Kyiv +6° Warsaw +20° Washington
News War with the russian federation

Russians wounded a 22-year-old man and damaged a house in the Kyiv region

UA NEWS 06 November 2026 17:45
Russians wounded a 22-year-old man and damaged a house in the Kyiv region

A 22-year-old man was injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region on November 6. 

He sustained injuries to his face and nose; he was hospitalized, and medical personnel are providing the necessary care.

 In the Brovary district, a warehouse complex was damaged. In the Bucha district, a private residential building caught fire as a result of the attack—its roof was damaged. The fire was quickly contained.

Emergency services are on the scene.

Source: Timur Tkachenko (Telegram)

As a reminder, an explosion was heard in Kyiv at approximately 10:00 p.m. on October 30. Power outages were reported in several districts of the capital.

On the evening of October 30, a Russian jet drone struck an energy facility in Kyiv, after which many areas of the capital lost power and water.

As a result of the Russian missile attack on October 29, a Rozetka store near the “Comfort Town” residential complex in Kyiv was damaged. The company announced how it would organize the distribution of orders to customers.

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