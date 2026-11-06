A Russian drone struck a residential area in Sumy—there are casualties

On the evening of November 5, a Russian drone attacked a residential area in the Zarichny District of Sumy. A 24-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman, who were in their apartment at the time of the attack, were injured. One of the victims was taken to the hospital.

The Russian military directed a drone at a residential area in the Zarichne district of the city. Two local residents—a 24-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman—were injured as a result of the strike. Both were at home in their own apartment during the attack. They did not seek medical attention until the morning of November 6. “As a result of an enemy drone attack on a residential area in the Zarichne district of Sumy on the evening of November 5, two people were injured and sought medical help in the morning,” Kryvosheyenko wrote.

After an examination, medical personnel hospitalized the 24-year-old man. According to the city’s military administration, his condition is satisfactory. The 59-year-old woman continues to receive outpatient treatment, meaning she is not hospitalized. Currently, two people are known to have been injured as a result of this attack. City authorities have not provided any further details regarding damage to the residential building. Serhiy Kryvosheyenko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, reported the attack.

In the Putivl community of Sumy Oblast, a Russian strike drone attacked a residential building. A 69-year-old woman was killed as a result of the strike.

Russian troops carried out a strike near a store in one of the settlements of the Putivl community in the Sumy region. A person who was on her way to the store was injured in the attack. She sustained a leg injury.

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