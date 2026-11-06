Special forces cleared enemy positions on Russian territory and seized enemy documents

Operators from the SHADOW PACK unit of the 3rd Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the support of unmanned aerial vehicle crews, carried out a successful operation to clear Russian positions directly on Russian territory.

During the operation, the special forces eliminated enemy personnel and seized important military documents and enemy communications equipment. A video of the combat operation was published by the Special Operations Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Special Operations Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced in the Sumy and Donetsk regions and thwarted Russian offensives, according to the ISW

In October, Ukrainian forces struck at least 30 strategic targets in Russia.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the “Kamensky” industrial complex in the Rostov region; damage was confirmed.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian defense forces have struck more than a thousand Russian motorboats and boats.

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