On the night of November 3–4, Russian troops attacked the Odesa region. Energy facilities and commercial real estate were targeted, including the “Sim’ya” shopping center, whose building sustained serious damage. The facility is currently closed.

Russian troops struck energy facilities and commercial properties. One of the damaged sites was the popular “Sim’ya” shopping center. A fire broke out in the shopping center building after the strike. Rescue workers managed to extinguish it quickly. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

The “Sim’ya” shopping center has been temporarily closed

Representatives of the shopping center have already confirmed the damage and announced the forced suspension of operations. “Unfortunately, last night the ‘Simya’ shopping center sustained damage from an enemy strike,” the center stated in a message.

Currently, the shopping center is not accepting visitors. The team plans to resume operations as soon as possible, but has not yet provided a specific timeline. The administration promises to announce the reopening and any further updates on the shopping center’s social media pages.

Russian attacks are damaging shopping centers and businesses

Attacks on commercial facilities remain a major challenge for Ukrainian businesses. In late October, Russian troops attacked the City Mall shopping center in Zaporizhzhia. It has been closed since September of this year. Another shopping center was hit in Kharkiv. Russian forces attacked it with a rocket-powered drone, causing a fire to break out in the building. Several people were injured as a result of the attack.

The nighttime strike on Odesa was yet another instance of commercial real estate being damaged as a result of Russian attacks. For the “Semyia” shopping center, this means a temporary closure, and visitors will have to wait for an announcement regarding its reopening. Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the attack.

On November 4, Russian forces launched a drone strike on the well-known “7th Kilometer” market in Odesa. After the strike, a fire broke out on the market grounds, and thick black smoke rose above the market stalls.

Earlier, Russia damaged an energy facility in Odesa.

In the evening, Russian forces attacked a shopping center in Odesa.

In Zhytomyr, a massive power outage occurred following a Russian strike; resilience centers are being set up.

In the Rivne region, a Russian strike damaged a gas station; one person was injured.

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