Residents of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region are not receiving the humanitarian aid that was delivered during a recent humanitarian mission. This was reported by the city’s military administration.

According to the city military administration, despite the delivery of essential supplies, the aid has not yet reached local residents.

According to the administration, terrible events continue to unfold in the community.

“We have also received reports that people are not receiving the humanitarian aid brought to Oleshky during the humanitarian mission,” Hanasenko said.

And those who managed to receive it say they were given a minimal set of food items, which is not enough to last a person a week. “As you can understand, we cannot verify what is currently happening there,” added the head of the MBA. She also noted that there are people who, for various reasons, were unable to take advantage of the opportunity to evacuate. “There are those who say they didn’t even know about the evacuation. After all, they were, for example, in basements, cut off from communication. Even though there was a ceasefire, people in the community are in such a state that it’s hard for them to believe anything. It’s hard to assess what’s happening around them. After all, there was a long period without gunfire—people couldn’t come to the conclusion that an evacuation was taking place,” Hanasenko explained. In addition, people with limited mobility remained in the city because they were not transported to the assembly point during this evacuation. The assembly point was near the hospital, and people were waiting for the Russians to bring them there. People also didn’t evacuate because they were afraid of being “filtered.” There were some like that even among those who did leave Oleshky. “They set out thinking this might be a ‘one-way trip,’ as they say. But they had no choice but to leave, because death awaited them either way. So they took the risk,” noted the head of the MBA. During the evacuation, they also picked up those who were waiting for the convoy on the highway. But there were women who didn’t wait and left because they thought the buses had already passed. Over 4 metric tons of aid for Oleshky—Ukrainian soldiers delivered food and medicine. Documents are being restored and social benefits processed for those evacuated from Oleshky. The evacuation of Oleshky residents was organized by the intelligence services of Ukraine and Russia, but the credit was given to Melania Trump.

Read us on