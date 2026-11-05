Two police majors were killed in the Zaporizhzhia region as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation

Two police majors—Oleg Dubetsky and Serhiy Berezhko—died from severe injuries sustained in a Russian attack on their patrol car near Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region. Doctors fought for three days to save the officers’ lives, but were unable to save them.

A Russian drone attacked the police vehicle on November 1. Both officers sustained severe injuries in the strike. Despite the efforts of medical staff, the officers died in the hospital on November 4.

Oleg Dubetsky served as the duty officer at Police Station No. 4 of the Polohiv District Police Department in Orikhiv.

Serhiy Berezhko served as deputy chief for preventive operations at the same unit.

Both officers held the rank of police major and had dedicated more than 20 years of their lives to service. The National Police noted that during this time, they carried out dozens of complex missions and remained devoted to their work.

“Before we’ve even had time to recover from our previous loss, we are once again facing grief. Two of our colleagues have passed away,” the agency stated.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

Emergency rescue operations in Komyshuvakha are now in their fourth day. As of now, rescuers have recovered the bodies of 42 people from under the rubble. The identification of unidentified bodies is currently underway.

Four law enforcement officers were killed on November 2 as a result of a Russian airstrike on the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. During the attack, they were helping local residents reach shelter in an underground school.

The families of those killed in the Russian attack on Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region will receive funds for funerals, and the wounded will be paid financial assistance from the regional budget. The amount of compensation for a single victim can reach 50,000 hryvnias.

The strike on Komyshuvakha may be the deadliest Russian attack on civilians—NYT

Read us on