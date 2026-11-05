In the Sumy region, residents of villages near the front lines have been left without gas service

On November 5, residents of the frontline town of Stetskivka and other settlements in the Stetskivka Starosty of the Sumy Community reported that their gas supply had been cut off. Local residents emphasize that the lack of gas is causing serious difficulties in their daily lives.

In light of the situation, residents have appealed to local and regional authorities to intervene and help restore the gas supply as soon as possible.

According to Rudenko, Stetskivka, where he was born and raised, is currently located in the frontline zone of the Sumy region, near the border with Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Due to the suspension of gas supply, residents of this village, home to several thousand people, find themselves in difficult circumstances. The approaching winter cold is a particular cause for concern, as gas is essential for household needs and heating homes.

“My fellow villagers say this is a critical situation that is pushing them to the brink of survival,” Rudenko emphasized.

Local residents have publicly appealed to the leadership of the Sumy city and regional authorities, relevant ministries, and gas distribution services, in particular “Sumygaz.” They are asking for a way to ensure that frontline settlements receive gas.

The author of the post also called on the leadership of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the Sumy City Military Administration, and representatives of the central government to pay attention to the problem.

“The residents of Stetskivka are asking the authorities not to leave the frontline villages to deal with this problem on their own and to find a way to provide people with gas,” Rudenko noted.

This was reported with reference to Serhiy Rudenko’s Facebook post.

In the occupied Luhansk region, 18 settlements are without gas.

A residential building in Kyiv has been without gas for over two weeks due to inspections.

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