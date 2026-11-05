From October 29 to November 4, Russian forces launched 7,947 “Molniya” and “Lancet” drones to carry out tactical-level strikes. Ukrainian defenders neutralized 7,225 of them.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the effectiveness of countermeasures against these drones was nearly 91%.

The enemy deployed the largest number of “Molniya” drones on October 30—1,609 in a single day. Overall, during the week, the Russians launched an average of more than 1,100 such drones daily.

The occupiers are using them to attack Ukrainian positions, military equipment, logistics routes, and settlements near the front lines.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of November 5, Russian troops used two X-35 guided air-to-ground missiles and 128 strike drones of various types to attack Ukraine. Among the drones launched, 65 were jet-powered.

The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the capabilities of private air defense and amended the rules governing companies’ participation in this initiative. Now, companies will be able to help defend not only their own facilities but also the property of other businesses, share air defense assets with one another, and use additional types of equipment. In total, the government approved six key changes.

On the night of November 4, Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down and neutralized 272 out of 310 Russian attack drones. As of this morning, more than 20 enemy drones remained in Ukrainian airspace, and combat operations were ongoing.

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