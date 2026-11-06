Russia shelled the Kherson region; four people were wounded

In the Kherson region, four people were wounded over the course of the day on November 5 as a result of Russian attacks. Dozens of settlements in the region came under enemy fire.

According to Prokudin, Russian troops attacked the region using drones, aircraft, and artillery.

The following areas came under fire: Kherson, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Ivanivka, Ponyativka, Tokarivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Nadiivka, Novodmytrivka, Tomyna Balka, Yantarne, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Urozhayne, Novomykolaivka, Kachkarivka, Novokayri, Novovorontsovka, Novooleksandrivka, Gavrylivka, Mykhailivka, and Tyahynka.

As a result of Russian strikes, a high-rise building, five private homes, garages, and a car were damaged.

In addition, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, on Thursday, November 5, four people were evacuated from liberated communities in the Kherson region.

This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, on Telegram.

On November 5, Russian troops launched a strike using a “Geran”-type drone against an energy infrastructure facility in the Mykolaiv region.

As a reminder, on November 5, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than thirty times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs. Six districts in the region were hit, resulting in injuries to seven people, including a child.

On November 5, Russian troops attacked several communities in the Vinnytsia region, causing damage to civilian facilities and critical infrastructure. There are reports of casualties.

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