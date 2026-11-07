Overnight, air defense forces managed to shoot down four Russian ballistic missiles

Starting on the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

In addition, 172 attack UAVs were launched toward Ukraine. The drones used included Shahed-type drones (137 of which were jet-powered), Gerber drones, and “Parody”-type decoy drones.

The Kyiv region became the enemy’s main target.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces managed to shoot down or intercept 4 Iskander-M/Zircon/KN-23/S-400 missiles and 149 enemy UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (117 of which were jet-powered), Gerber drones, and other types of drones.

At the time of publication, several attack drones were still in the air.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

As a reminder, Kyiv is dealing with the aftermath of a combined attack by Russian forces on November 7, which left five people injured. Among the injured was a 14-year-old girl.

On the night of Friday, November 7, Russian terrorist forces struck Kyiv three times with ballistic missiles.

Due to the continued attacks by Russian terrorists on Kyiv on November 7, bus routes across the North Bridge were rerouted.

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