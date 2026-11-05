A professor from Kharkiv died in a pretrial detention center in occupied Crimea

Oleksandra Kazarovitska, a teacher from Kharkiv, died in a pretrial detention center in the temporarily occupied city of Simferopol. She was a co-founder and academic director of the “Professional” language school in Kharkiv. The causes and circumstances of her death have not yet been clarified.

In the words of Kazarovitskaya’s colleagues: “It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Oleksandra Kazarovitskaya (Kolesnikova), Director of Studies and co-founder of the ‘Professional’ school. She was killed by Russia. Sasha was an incredibly bright and talented person. A true teacher and mentor, she never stopped growing professionally and sincerely rejoiced in the success of every student.”

According to a statement by the Russian occupation authorities, the cause of death was allegedly “suicide.” Her death was confirmed on October 25, after which she was buried in Sevastopol on November 4.

“Sasha came from a military family and, as a child, traveled all over the Soviet Union with her parents. When her father retired, he chose an apartment in Sevastopol. Sasha herself spent almost her entire adult life in Kharkiv, where her grandmother lived,” her colleagues recall.

After the full-scale invasion, the family decided to move her elderly parents to Turkey permanently so that their daughter and her husband could take care of them. In the summer of 2026, Kazarovitskaya traveled to occupied Crimea for no more than a month to help her relatives sell their apartment and complete the move.

In Sevastopol, Russian security forces detained her.

“They found her correspondence with a volunteer dating back to the start of the full-scale invasion. Then came three months in solitary confinement. Waiting for trial. And then ‘suicide,’” Kazarovitskaya’s colleagues write.

Oleksandra was 44 years old. She is survived by her husband, Oleksiy, and her daughter, Alisa.

The occupiers have not disclosed the specific charge against her.

This was reported by the “Professional” language school on Facebook, as well as by Russian propaganda media outlets.

The head of the detention center where Ukrainian journalist Roshchina died is suspected of torture.

Since the start of the full-scale war in Russia, at least 69 people have died as a result of political repression.

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